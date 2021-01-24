TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC lowered their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.46.

TFII stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $56.03.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

