TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

