Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.41

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.41 and traded as high as $26.33. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 15,695 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $248.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

