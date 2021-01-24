Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.22.

THC opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

