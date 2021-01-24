Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has $5.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

TELL stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tellurian by 50.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 59.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $290,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

