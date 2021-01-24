Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,043 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 74,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 318,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,936. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 0.86. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

