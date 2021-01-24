Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lifted to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.61.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $85,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

