Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $16.41. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 85,669 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $429.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.