Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.59

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $16.41. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 85,669 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $429.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

