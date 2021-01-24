TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TEGNA by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 153,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.