TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 7,441,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,882,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

