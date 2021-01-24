TEAM (TokenStars) Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $158,981.59 and approximately $3,252.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

