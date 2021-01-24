TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Director S. Wayne Finch Sells 13,000 Shares

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Director S. Wayne Finch sold 13,000 shares of TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at C$98,000.

S. Wayne Finch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, S. Wayne Finch sold 13,300 shares of TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$52,801.00.

TSE:XTD opened at C$3.95 on Friday. TDb Split Corp. has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$6.14. The company has a market cap of C$19.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53.

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

