TD Securities Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $3.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIREF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.05.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.