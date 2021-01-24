TD Securities Increases Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.41.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.54.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.