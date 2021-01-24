TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Issues Earnings Results

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.