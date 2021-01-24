Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.08 ($2.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TW stock traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 159.10 ($2.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,895,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

