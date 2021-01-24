Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,049,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

