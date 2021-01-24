Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

