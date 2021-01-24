Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Tap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $15,164.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00702482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.42 or 0.04422344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.