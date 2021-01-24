Tap Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $15,897.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

