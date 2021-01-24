Tachyon Protocol Price Tops $0.0391 on Top Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $349,039.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00104926 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001031 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016966 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.67 or 0.00330045 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Token Profile

IPX is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

