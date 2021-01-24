T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $9.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.04. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2022 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $156.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.