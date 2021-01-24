Synovus Financial (SNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.
