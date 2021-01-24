Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

