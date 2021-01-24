Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2,211.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.09 or 0.00721807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.17 or 0.04517795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017897 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars.

