SVB Leerink Weighs in on Natera, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($2.43) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.40). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Natera by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $7,317,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 572,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,555,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 472,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,454. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

