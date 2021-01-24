SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $400.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $480.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.90 and a 200-day moving average of $298.73. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

