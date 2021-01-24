Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $4.61 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $29.63 million and $4.61 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.29 or 0.03865706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023326 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,265,205 coins and its circulating supply is 305,012,812 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

