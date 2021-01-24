SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.23.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SunPower by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

