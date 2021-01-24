Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) Trading Up 45%

Shares of Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) were up 45% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 538,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 103,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million and a PE ratio of 75.00.

About Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

