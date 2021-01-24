Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.77.

NOVA stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

