SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Price Target Raised to $8.00

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of SXC opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.33 million, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 359.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

