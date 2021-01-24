Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $16.39. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 30,623 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.70 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. Analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the period.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

