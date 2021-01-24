Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,077,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 295,905 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

