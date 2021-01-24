STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.90 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

