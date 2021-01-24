Stifel Nicolaus Trims AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Target Price to $23.75

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $23.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

ABSSF opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

