Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

