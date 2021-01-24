Stifel Nicolaus Lowers The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to $3.25

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VLNCF stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The Valens has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.
About The Valens
Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for The Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.