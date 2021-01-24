Stifel Nicolaus Lowers The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to $3.25

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VLNCF stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The Valens has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get The Valens alerts:

About The Valens

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for The Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.