Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.01 billion and approximately $801.59 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00055537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00129191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00283016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071428 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

