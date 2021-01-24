Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 1,367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.34.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

