SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $35,718.97 and $113.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00672362 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000145 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

