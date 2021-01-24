Status Price Tops $0.0478 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Status has a total market cap of $165.77 million and $28.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.