State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ichor were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ichor by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ichor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

ICHR opened at $40.46 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $942.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

