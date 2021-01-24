State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,350 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meredith were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.