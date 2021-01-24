State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,320 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Photronics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,256,000 after buying an additional 333,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 226,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 222.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 44.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

PLAB opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,915 shares of company stock valued at $940,972 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

