State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 35.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 84.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

