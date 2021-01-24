State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $614,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $36.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

