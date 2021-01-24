State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $591,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

