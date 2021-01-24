State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $490,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.21.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $112.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

