State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $560,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 over the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYD stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

